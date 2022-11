Not Available

Charles, Jean and Amidou are workmen at the La Ciotat shipyards and live in the same construction facility. One day, Amidou leaves them to marry Catherine, a salesgirl. The trouble for Charles and Jean is that going to their friend's wedding means buying new clothes, which is problematic given their low income Moreover, they are determined to make this day an unforgettable one, despite their lack of money. Will they be able achieve their aim?