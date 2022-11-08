Not Available

Smile Before Death

  • Crime
  • Horror

Studio

Condor International Productions

Teenaged Nancy Thompson arrives unexpectedly at her mothers county villa. She discovers that her mom has died a violent death.The police investigate and believe the she killed herself by cutting her throat with a piece of broken of glass.Nancy meets and becomes friends with Gina who was her mothers best friend and who has a special relationship with her stepfather.Soon the older man turns his roving eye toward this young beauty as suspicion about the suicide starts to come to light.

Cast

