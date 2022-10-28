Smile, You're on Camera

Not Available

Based on 'Death of a Man in the Balkans (2012)', an original feature film of Miroslav Momcilovic, 'Sorria, Você Está Sendo Filmado' ('Smile, You're Being Filmed') tells the story of a suicide, in only one shot of 80 minutes, from the perspective of a web cam which only the suicidal knew was on, giving the viewer the feeling of watching everything from his window. "From the screenplay to the shooting, we are doing a kind of reality cinema," sets this movie director Daniel Filho.