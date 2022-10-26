Not Available

Sommarnattens leende (Smiles of a Summer Night) is a 1955 Swedish comedy film directed by Ingmar Bergman. The film's plot – which involves switching partners on a summer's night – has been adapted many times, most notably the theatrical musical A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Wheeler and Harold Prince, which opened on Broadway in 1973, and in Woody Allen's film A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982).