Smiles of a Summer Night

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

Sommarnattens leende (Smiles of a Summer Night) is a 1955 Swedish comedy film directed by Ingmar Bergman. The film's plot – which involves switching partners on a summer's night – has been adapted many times, most notably the theatrical musical A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Wheeler and Harold Prince, which opened on Broadway in 1973, and in Woody Allen's film A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982).

Cast

Ulla JacobssonAnne Egerman
Björn BjelfvenstamHenrik Egerman
Eva DahlbeckDesiree Armfeldt
Naima WifstrandDesiree's mother
Jarl KulleCount Carl Magnus Malcolm
Margit CarlqvistCountess Charlotte Malcolm

