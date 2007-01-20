Smiley Face

Jane (Anna Faris), a struggling but perpetually stoned actress, has a busy day ahead. She has several important tasks on her list, including buying more marijuana. Even though she already has a good start on the day's planned drug use, she eats her roommate's pot-laced cupcakes and embarks on a series of misadventures all over Los Angeles.
|Adam Brody
|Steve the dealer
|John Krasinski
|Brevin
|Jane Lynch
|Casting Director
|Roscoe Lee Browne
|Himself (voice)
|Danny Masterson
|Steve the roommate
|Brian Posehn
|Bus Driver
