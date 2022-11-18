Not Available

Smithsonian Time Capsule: 1968

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A military uniform that represents the uniting of American and South Vietnamese forces. The Olympic tracksuit worn by Tommie Smith when he raised a fist in silent protest. The original art by Roy Lichtenstein on his powerful "Gun in America" Time Magazine cover. These are just some of the objects on display at various Smithsonian museums that tell the story of one of the most influential years in American history: 1968. Through these remarkable artifacts, witness a year of courage, revolution, tragedy, and triumph.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images