1995

Smoke

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 1995

Studio

Miramax

Writer Paul Benjamin is nearly hit by a bus when he leaves Auggie Wren's smoke shop. Stranger Rashid Cole saves his life, and soon middle-aged Paul tells homeless Rashid that he wouldn't mind a short-term housemate. Still grieving over his wife's murder, Paul is moved by both Rashid's quest to reconnect with his father and Auggie's discovery that a woman who might be his daughter is about to give birth.

Cast

Harvey KeitelAugustus 'Auggie' Wren
William HurtPaul Benjamin
Giancarlo EspositoTommy
José ZúñigaJerry
Stephen GevedonDennis
Jared HarrisJimmy Rose

View Full Cast >

Images