Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

In São Paulo, the lonely forty and something year-old guitar teacher Baby lives a tedious life in a low middle-class apartment and is addicted in her only companion, the cigarettes. She has a constant friction with her two sisters, the executive Pop and the housewife Teca, because of the inheritance of the couch of their deceased Aunt Dinah. When the musician of a barbecue place Max moves to the next-door apartment, Baby has a crush on him. Sooner they have a love affair and Baby quits smoking with the support of a fellowship. However the insecure Baby feels jealous with the relationship of Max with his former woman Estelinha that keeps stalking him. One night, Baby follows Estelinha and when she leaves the building, Baby accidentally hits her; the hit-and-run Baby calls 911 but Estelinha dies. When the doorman Chico watches the tape of the surveillance camera, he hides the VHS tape from the police. Meanwhile Max moves to Baby's apartment and she lives a conflictive situation.