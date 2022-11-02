1955

Smoke Signal

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1955

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Capt. Harper's cavalry patrol returns to the fort to find it besieged by Ute Indians. The apparent cause is the recapture of Army traitor Brett Halliday, who deserted to the Utes in a previous war; but Brett has a different story. With capture imminent, the only chance for the surviving men (and one woman) is to boat down a wild, uncharted river, where Harper and Halliday must pull together, like it or not.

Cast

Piper LaurieLaura Evans
Rex ReasonLt. Wayne Ford
William TalmanCapt. Harper
Milburn StoneSgt. Miles
Gordon JonesCpl. Rogers
William SchallertPvt. Livingston

