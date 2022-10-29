Not Available

SMOKED is a controversial dark comedy about the misadventures of three gutter punk stoners whose housewarming party ends in flames. In their desperation, they create a half baked plan to rob an Oakland Cannabis Club. The stoners rob the club without knowing that the clubs owner is notorious crack kingpin Tyrone Shank. In retribution, Shank unleashes the contract killers known only as: The Four Horsemen. The hunt sends a wave of violence across the city as backyard brawls give way to frenzied shootouts while they try to escape through the criminal underworld. Ninjas, clowns, and freestyle rappers all get caught in the increasingly bizarre crossfire. Acclaimed underground Bay Area performers bring savage action and sharp dialogue together with an all original soundtrack! Cash. Crops. Corpses. They all burn the same...