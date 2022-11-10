Smokey and the Bandit

Not Available

A race-car driver named Bandit makes a bet that he can transport an illegal shipment of beer from Texas to Atlanta in under 28 hours. Along the way, he picks up an unwilling bride-to-be, furthering his chances of being arrested. It turns out her future father-in-law is Sheriff "Smokey" Justice, and his boy is waiting for her at the altar. A car chase ensues as Smokey scours the South in pursuit of Bandit.