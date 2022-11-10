Not Available

Smokey and the Bandit

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

A race-car driver named Bandit makes a bet that he can transport an illegal shipment of beer from Texas to Atlanta in under 28 hours. Along the way, he picks up an unwilling bride-to-be, furthering his chances of being arrested. It turns out her future father-in-law is Sheriff "Smokey" Justice, and his boy is waiting for her at the altar. A car chase ensues as Smokey scours the South in pursuit of Bandit.

Cast

Sally FieldCarrie 'Frog'
Jerry ReedCledus 'Snowman' Snow
Jackie GleasonSheriff Buford T. Justice
Mike HenryJunior Justice
Paul WilliamsLittle Enos

