Smokey Robinson is one of the most talented singers to have emerged from the Motown scene of the 1960s. In addition to being a great singer and songwriter, he also served as president of Motown Records for a period. This video presents Smokey performing some of his timeless hits, including "I Second That Emotion," "The Tracks of My Tears," "Being with You," "Just to See Her," "Ooh Baby, Baby" and "Double Good Everything."