2010

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 2010

Studio

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Walter Weed is an unassuming desk jockey at the FBI when the Bureau uncovers a plot to assassinate him. A team of degenerate, psychotic assassins dispatched by mystery man Hal Leuco to win a huge bounty includes a resourceful beauty who has a unique method of killing her prey, a power-tool wielding psychopath and a deadly master of disguise.

Cast

Tommy FlanaganLazlo Soot
Tom BerengerWalter Weed
Ernie HudsonAnthony Vejar
Michael ParksFritz Tremor
Autumn ReeserKaitlin 'AK-47' Tremor
Keegan Connor TracyVicky Salerno

View Full Cast >

Images