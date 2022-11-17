Smotri moyu lyubov

Not Available

A talented young man, Alexander, brought up in an orphanage, from an early age fascinated by the tough male sport - MMA. He is intensely preparing for the title fight, but His Majesty Chance unexpectedly intervenes in the ambitious plans of the young man. At a training camp in Crimea, he meets the mysterious deaf girl Dina. She is a photographer and pays special attention to her hands, because her hands are her voice. Overcoming difficulties in communication, young people fall in love with each other. What will this love bring? After all, a girl and a young man belong to different worlds, the world of the deaf and the world of hearing ... Will young people be able to stay together, overcoming the insidious fate, to become happy?