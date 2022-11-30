SMS to Antigone

Not Available

At the age of twenty, Maria interweaves her time between her role as an actress at the local theatre company and her work as a cashier in a supermarket chain, with the aim of achieving the great dream of pursuing theatre studies abroad. The dichotomy between this wonderful dream world is abruptly cut daily by the reality of the work, populated by rules that are incomprehensible to her. Two events completely change Mary's journey, testing her ideal in life. Is the ability to realise a dream capable of overcoming all the obstacles encountered?