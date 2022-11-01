Not Available

It is 1985 and a Cold War is raging between East and West. A young woman named Carmen, while attempting to smuggle Bibles into Romania, is captured by communist forces. Unfortunately, Carmen’s father was a Soviet Nuclear Physicist who became disillusioned with the system and defected to the West. Now, the Soviets are determined to force Carmen’s father to turn himself over to them in exchange for her life. The United States government, determined not to let the Soviets regain one of their scientists, decides to send in a lone agent to rescue her, to make sure that America does not have to pay the smuggler’s ransom.