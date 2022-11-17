Smuggler's Cave

Not Available

A map that leads to treasure and trouble: John, Mary and Anne go in search of Jack Mundy's loot only to find that his map wasn't quite complete. Not content with the typical family holiday bucket and spade film, Herbert Arundel from Longsdon in Staffordshire recorded his three children in a tense drama during a pre-war holiday in Cornwall. Its youthful protagonists and smugglers' treasure plot pre-dates the Famous Five by a good few years and culminates in a splendidly tense finale. Will the Arundel children return from the adventure victorious or will the evil local put a stop to their ways?