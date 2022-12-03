Smugglers Wearing Medals

Not Available

During the Anti-Japanese War Dong Yuming, a company commander of the Kuomintang, was ordered to escort a batch of anti-Japanese munitions to Nanjing, and the munitions arrived safely at their destination. Dong Yuming was awarded the "Blue Sky and White Sun" medal by his superiors. However, when he learned that it was not arms but smuggled goods that had gone through hardships, he started an investigation in order to prove his innocence. When the truth came to light, Dong Yuming faced a fateful decision...