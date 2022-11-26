Smuggling Smokes

Not Available

One of the most successful forms of trafficking in Europe is cigarette smuggling. From Switzerland, cigarette packs are sent to Eastern countries, in particular Montenegro, before being illegally reintroduced throughout Europe via Italy. In Montenegro, the traffic has grown to such an extent that the authorities let it go, overwhelmed or accomplices. It is the Italian mafia which organizes the traffic towards Puglia. From there, they flood all countries, as far as Great Britain. What is most worrying is that this traffic hides more dangerous activities, such as arms and drug trafficking.