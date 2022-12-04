Not Available

An original co-presentation by AGFA and Vinegar Syndrome! Beneath the dumpsters of 1970s America, a netherworld of “adults only” horror movies lurked in the gutters. But what if these movies were less about the smut and more about the horror? SMUT WITHOUT SMUT: BIZARRO HORROR NITE is hardcore horror movies with the hardcore removed. In other words, the parameters of reality will never be the same again. WATCH! Argento-esque gore killings in skid row apartments! SEE! Bigfoot in his most “natural” habitat! OBSERVE! Credits like “Art Direction by DeSade!” Dreamy, hilarious, and filled with plastic vampire fangs, SMUT WITHOUT SMUT: BIZARRO HORROR NITE is the most unforgettable party you’ll attend this year. That said, we cannot be held responsible for any lasting trauma.