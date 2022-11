Not Available

Short travelogue about the city of Izmir (Smyrna). Panoramic shots of the city with its inhabitants and caravan bridge are followed by images of the Greek patriarch and the French and English envoys who leave the 'konak' ("Government Palace"). A few curious women in veil look through a fence, presumably at those invited to leave the konak. The film is concluded with images of boats on the sea in the evening twilight.