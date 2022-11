Not Available

An old man named Lot is pushing a round barrow, heading toward a desert with his grandson named Aram to collect his son’s body. After getting some help from a black woman he met beside a well, he leaves Aram behind and continues the journey by himself. But Aram follows him. Amidst war, Lot arrives in the town to collect his son’s body. Then, another battle starts and Aram witnesses the death of his father, Moab.