Snake Beneath the Flower Petals

A lake sits beside a quiet town in the mountains. There is a new, big bridge scheduled to open. Yumi feels trapped in her routined life with her husband, after Yo, her daughter, married and moved out. Kazuko, Yumi's mother begins to sort her things as she senses her time is coming. Meanwhile, Yo is frustrated as she starts to recieve less job offers, struggling to cope with the reality against her expectations. The family will take the lead in the bridge's crossing ceremony with their secrets hidden deep within.