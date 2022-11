Not Available

The story in "Snake Charmer" is about some mystery murders that take place in Hong Kong where the victims are found poisoned by a very rare and deadly toxin. A single woman (played by Marsha Yuen), who works as a night club called Club Medusa, is tied to the murders, as she is the last to be seen with the victims in every single case. Inspector Chi-Wai Man (played by Jackie Lui Chung-yin) is assigned to the case and is working on a tight deadline to crack the case.