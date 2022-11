Not Available

A treasure hunter and his two friends were searching for treasure deep in the jungles of Thailand. As the leader was searching for the treasure,he found a beautiful and mysterious girl deep in the jungle and fell in love with her, but the girl was trying to keep a secret from these men. But one night, one of the men found out about her dark secret, this jungle girl is really the queen of the naga clan and turns into a gorgon-like creature at full moon.