After the Mistress of the Crane (Doris Lung Chun Erh) finds a valuable piece of jewelry, she must fight off a band of thieves. Despite being blind, the Mistress uses her kung fu mastery to pummel the thieves (including Shek Tin), the notorious Lame Dragon (Barry Chan) and the Eight Step Killer (Lung Tuen-Hsiang). She ends up fighting for her life and the ultimate prize. Gordon Liu hosts the commentary included with this martial arts film.