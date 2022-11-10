1982

Snake in the Eagle's Shadow

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 1982

Studio

Seasonal Film Corporation

Everyone abuses and humiliates a downtrodden orphan (Chan) until he befriends an old man, who turns out to be the last master of the "snake fist" fighting style. Jackie becomes the old man's student and finds himself in battle with the master of the "eagle's claw" style, who has vowed to destroy the snake fist clan.

Cast

Yuen Siu-TinBeggar, Pai Chang Tien
Hwang Jang-LeeMaster Shang Kuan Yin
Dean ShekTeacher Li
Roy HoranPriest
Fung Hak-OnMaster Chao Chi-Chih
Charlie Chan Yiu-LamMaster Hung

