Snake in the Eagle's Shadow

Everyone abuses and humiliates a downtrodden orphan (Chan) until he befriends an old man, who turns out to be the last master of the "snake fist" fighting style. Jackie becomes the old man's student and finds himself in battle with the master of the "eagle's claw" style, who has vowed to destroy the snake fist clan.
|Yuen Siu-Tin
|Beggar, Pai Chang Tien
|Hwang Jang-Lee
|Master Shang Kuan Yin
|Dean Shek
|Teacher Li
|Roy Horan
|Priest
|Fung Hak-On
|Master Chao Chi-Chih
|Charlie Chan Yiu-Lam
|Master Hung
View Full Cast >