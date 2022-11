Not Available

After a long absence, Siti returns to her childhood village to stay with her widowed aunt Nyi Aminah. Siti quickly becomes suspicious of her aunt’s newfound wealth after she sees a necklace that belongs to someone else in her aunt’s closet. Meanwhile, Sulaiman is given the assignment of investigating the deaths of voluptuous women with wounds found on their breasts, plus find out what became of some missing corpses.