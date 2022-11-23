Snake Queen's Love Story

Not Available

Snake Queen Nyi Blorong (a paranormal being) saves Basuki from the mob and makes him rich in the process, but instead of making offerings to her, which is his duty as her follower, he falls in love with another woman named Warsih. Warsih, on the other hand, is not at all interested in Basuki as she is in love with Kuncoro. Both Warsih and Kuncoro are suspicious of how Basuki became rich. Then they ask a psychic about Basuki. This makes Nyi Blorong even more furious. When she seeks advice from her “superior”, she is told to return to the “spirit” world she belongs to. But then, Ki Sanca, a psychic who has a vendetta against Nyi Blorong, tries to attack her.