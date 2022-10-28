Snake's Fang

Not Available

For eight long years Iran and Iraq battled over what appeared to be desolate swampland on either side of the border -- the site of possibly boundless oil reserves. Millions of grown soldiers and child soldiers battled to a standstill, and the region was devastated. In this story, Koramshahr has hordes of orphaned boys who are part of two gangs led by Ahmad and Reza. Each earns a living stealing what little the region's Afghani refugees have in their pockets. Each gang is being cheated by Abdol, the big name in the region's black market. They battle the kingpin and win a brief victory, and then it's back to business as usual.