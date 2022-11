Not Available

The Shaolin Temple has many forms of kung fu, but none is deadlier than the Snake style. A young Shaolin disciple undergoes the training of the Snake Fist in order to bring honor back to the Shaolin. As the government-controlling Manchus prepare to burn Shaolin, the sacred monks prepare to strike back with one of nature's deadliest exponents. The Snake Fist in the hands of a Dragon is the ultimate combination for master-level action!