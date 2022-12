Not Available

Mek, Sooraya the Snake Haired Girl’s son, falls into a love triangle against his step brother Sok to win the heart of Chan, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. When he loses Chan to Sok, Mek transforms into a snake and impregnates Chan but Sok finds out and eventually fatally stabs Chan. Out of her womb burst hundreds of baby snakes that Mek, after killing Sok, raises as his babies thanks to a magic ring that transforms back into a human.