Snakeville is the story of a neglected town halfway between where you are and wherever it is you are going. It is no mistake that the townspeople have a surprising likeness. One might even conclude that some are the same person dressed in wigs and glued on facial hair, but this conclusion would be false because they are indeed different humans. Rare is the day this toilet city has a visitor, but today is one of those days. A couple of dubious neo-hippies take a grand tour of every little shit stain the town has to offer. Snakeville is the town where all your dreams can be crushed if you have any, the local security guard can build a fleet of spaceships and the lonely computer programmer can befriend a magical fairy, even a couple of hood rats can find redemption. Such are a few of the many yarns that unfold in the quiet town of Snakeville.