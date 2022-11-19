Snakewoman

Not Available

Via 10K Bullets: "A company is interested in acquiring the rights to a cult movie icon's estate, so they send a representative who is given the task of persuading the heirs to sell the rights to the cult movie icon's estate. What appears to be a routine task quickly becomes difficult when the eccentric heirs reveal their intentions regarding the estate." Also, there's lesbians and vampires and a naked chick with an enormous snake tattoo. (It's a Jess Franco film, after all.)