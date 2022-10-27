Not Available

Pueng, daughter of a military Colonel, has planned to spend her married life with Mann, a young Lieutenant with a promising future. On the day Martial Law was announced, she received a wedding invitation from a high school friend back in her hometown. Upon her return to Chanthaburi, Pueng is reunited with her old friends and encounters Boy who came back to work at the promising event as a wedding photographer. The unresolved feelings between Pueng and Boy resurface as they relive the old memories of their youthful days.