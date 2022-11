Not Available

Jen Bradley (Mare Winningham) allows childhood friend and photographer Carrie Dixon (Felicity Huffman) to take fun snapshots of her three young children. But when the photos are developed, Jen faces charges of child pornography and abuse. Up against an overzealous prosecutor, an unsympathetic judge and a 50-year sentence, Jen must fight for her life and her children. Chelcie Ross co-stars in this thought-provoking drama based on a true story.