A bear, plagued with mice, lures a tiger cub (thinking it's a cat) to take care of the mice. The tiger scares the mice at first, but really has no interest in them, so the mice have fun with the bear, painting a glow-in-the-dark mouse on its bottom for the tiger to attack and leading the tiger on a house-wrecking chase with a steak. The tiger ends up hanging out and smoking cigars with the mice.