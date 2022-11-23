Snap of Red Spider's Web

Not Available

Immediate sequel to Sengatan Laba-laba Merah ("Sting of the Red Spider"), released earlier the same year. Evil spider woman Rengganis aka Laba-laba Merah (Red Spider) is baaaack! Only heavily injured (not killed... suckers!) from the climactic fight in Round 1, Rengganis runs away and meets up with her former karate teacher's arch nemesis. The two cause all kinds of problems and kill all kinds of people but Rengganis is also looking for a cure as turning into an ugly spider monster all the time is growing rather tiresome for her.