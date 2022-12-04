Not Available

The untold story of SNAPPER, an unfinished early 90s film about a man eating turtle that wreaks havoc on a lakeside community in New England. Through unearthed behind-the-scenes set footage, photos, newly digitized film reels of daily footage, and never-before-told stories from the filmmakers, this short documentary tells the story of an idea that almost became a reality. The film also provides a window into the local Boston special FX makeup and horror communities of 1980s and 1990s