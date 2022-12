Not Available

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.