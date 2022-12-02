Snapshots from a Family Album

Not Available

An intimate look at parents, family and relationships from the point of view of a filmmaker son. After graduating from film school, the director captured his parents on film over a period of five years. Quiet moments at home, random conversations, festival prayers; all the myriad events that comprise family life were lovingly and unflinchingly recorded. The film chronicles the challenges of having parents living and working in different cities – Delhi and Bombay – just as the filmmaker faces his own challenges, settling into his career as a cinematographer of documentaries and ‘arty’ films, as perceived by his family.