Sadly, the prosperity Gospel and the New Apostolic Reformation Movement are the fastest growing sects of Christianity in the world. Perhaps you have a loved one who is caught in one of those false systems. Perhaps you have tried everything to change their mind, but to no avail. Snatch Them from the Flames will help you to approach your lost loved one with a better understanding of why they are clinging to a false version of Christianity. Todd Friel and Justin Peters tackle: 1. Why your loved one is attracted to these movements. 2. What we can learn about them and ourselves from that. 3. What you can say or do to persuade them to escape to true Christianity. Save others, snatching them out of the fire; and on some have mercy with fear (Jude 23).