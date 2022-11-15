Not Available

Sara’s one of the cool kids... but she’s totally terrified of losing her status. She’d be a lot more secure if she could just win back her super-hot ex, Skyler, but he’s not interested unless they move to the next level... She decides to take the plunge -- but something about Skyler changed on his summer trip to Mexico... something in his nards. Sara wakes the next morning only to find that she’s nine-months pregnant. Desperate to keep this under wraps, she turns to the only person she can trust: her nerdy ex-best friend, Hayley. But after a trip to the clinic results in Sara birthing something other-worldly, the girls realize their night is only just getting started...