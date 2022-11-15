Not Available

Snatchers

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Sara’s one of the cool kids... but she’s totally terrified of losing her status. She’d be a lot more secure if she could just win back her super-hot ex, Skyler, but he’s not interested unless they move to the next level... She decides to take the plunge -- but something about Skyler changed on his summer trip to Mexico... something in his nards. Sara wakes the next morning only to find that she’s nine-months pregnant. Desperate to keep this under wraps, she turns to the only person she can trust: her nerdy ex-best friend, Hayley. But after a trip to the clinic results in Sara birthing something other-worldly, the girls realize their night is only just getting started...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images