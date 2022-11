Not Available

World War 2 - Eastern Front: A new batch of raw, inexperienced female Soviet snipers arrive at the front. To bolster them a commander picks a Tungus medic whose people are known for their hunting skills and marksmanship to lead them in battle. Soon a merciless duel with an elite German sniper develops. The main character is based on the top Soviet sniper SEMYON NOMOKONOV who had 367 kills to his credit.