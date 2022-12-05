Sneaker Sex 7: Gangster Alarm

Not Available

Three cool boys cruise through Berlin in a cool motor listening to loud hip hop music. They let nothing pass them by: in a clothes shop the sales assistant watches gang member Toby in the changing room as he takes off his cool Shox. When caught in the act, the sales assistant then gets them pressed into his face. In a public toilet Benny meets a willing victim who licks his sneakers. In a basement Basti is abused by two masked guys and they degrade him using their sneaks and socks. Gang boss Ronny, who is actually on the way to drum practice, meets a horny little skater boy in the tram. He quickly writes "www.sneakersex.de" on the window, takes advantage of his willing, submissive victim and gets his sneakers licked, forces him to the floor and presses his sweaty socks in his face.