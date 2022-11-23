Not Available

Snegithiye (English:Oh Friend! (female) ) is a 2000 Tamil mystery thriller film directed by Priyadarshan. The story is adapted from the 1999 Marathi film Bindhaast written by Chandrakant Kulkarni. The film notably features only female characters in the lead roles, played by Jyothika, Sharbani Mukherjee, Tabu and Ishita Arun music was composed by Vidyasagar. The film, released in 2000, proved average at the box office yet, bagged positive reviews from critics. Originally planned to be made as a bilingual, in Tamil and in Malayalam, the film released first in Tamil only, while the Malayalam version, Raakilipattu, as well as the dubbed Hindi version, friendship, released only seven years later