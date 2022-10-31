Not Available

Sneham is dubbed veriosn of tamil movie Anjathe and the story opens in a typical police housing colony, where Narain and Ajmal Ameer both sons of police head constables (MS Bhaskar and Livingston) are childhood friends. Though they are close friends for years, they are totally different in their attitude towards life. Narain is an aimless, irresponsible and happy go lucky youngster, who always spends time drinking with friends and getting into petty fights. He also hates to become a policeman like his father. Ajmal Ameer on the other hand is ambitious, gentle in...