Snehapoorvam Anna is a 2000 Malayalam romantic film starring Vaibhavi Merchant and Innocent. It was written by Hari Kumar and directed by Sangeeth Sivan. The film concerns the relationship between a father and his daughter. Anna (Vaibhavi Merchant) is her father's (Innocent) only daughter. He has the dream of marrying her to someone according to his wish. However, she falls in love with a boy and this shakes the relationship between the daughter and father.