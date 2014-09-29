2014

Sniper: Legacy

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 2014

Studio

BUFO

A rogue gunman is assassinating high-ranking military officers one by one. When Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Beckett is informed his father, legendary shooter Thomas Beckett has been killed, Brandon springs into action to take out the perpetrator. But when his father rescues him from an ambush, Brandon realizes he's a pawn being played by his superiors to draw out the killer. It's up to the two men, bound by blood, to bring an end to the carnage.

Cast

Tom BerengerThomas Beckett
Chad Michael CollinsBrandon Beckett
Dennis HaysbertThe Colonel
Asen AsenovPoliceman
Woon Young ParkCantara
Carter ThorneCantara

