Sniper: Weapons of Retaliation

This world war two story depicts the personal war between a Soviet sniper and a German sniper. Their feud continues after the war in Soviet occupied Germany. At the same time a Nazi rocket scientist continues his research while a Soviet secret police team arrives from Moscow to find hidden Nazi rocket research documents and rocket propulsion systems.
|Dmitriy Pevtsov
|Yashin
|Mariya Mironova
|Guseva
|Vladas Bagdonas
|Otto Khamerbol
|Joachim Paul Assböck
|Karl Klyayst
|Pawel Delag
|Mikhailovsky
|Pavel Harlanchuk
|Boris
